CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 256.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,197 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CDW were worth $24,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CDW by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,442,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $436,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,869 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $151,752,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,948,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $357,504,000 after purchasing an additional 464,545 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of CDW by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,274,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $233,873,000 after purchasing an additional 412,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter worth $75,222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total value of $154,007.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,758,545.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $241.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $226.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.06. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $247.63.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 73.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 30.62%.

CDW declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 7th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.