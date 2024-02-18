CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 136.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,172 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,612,000 after acquiring an additional 276,333 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 42,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 1.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries by 31.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. UBS Group downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of CF opened at $77.70 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $87.90. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 3.81.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

