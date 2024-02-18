CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,036 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 428.6% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 36.5% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CF Industries from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.27.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $77.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.29. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.08 and a 1 year high of $87.90.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

