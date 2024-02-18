Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 15,029 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 510,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Diodes were worth $40,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Diodes by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Diodes by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Diodes by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Diodes by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIOD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $74.64. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. Diodes’s revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated engages in the manufacture and supply of application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and rectifiers, and performance Schottky diodes; performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

