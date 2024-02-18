Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 22,484 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $40,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 115,284.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,378,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,338,000 after buying an additional 3,375,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth about $61,907,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,077.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 528,961 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 1,617.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after buying an additional 447,182 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,735,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $455,004,000 after buying an additional 421,132 shares during the period. 83.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryder System

In other news, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total value of $1,065,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Price Performance

R opened at $107.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $119.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Vertical Research cut shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ryder System

About Ryder System

(Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding R? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.