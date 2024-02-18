Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 4,129 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $40,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPI. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.
Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $269.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.33 and a 12 month high of $310.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.15.
Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.22%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.
About Group 1 Automotive
Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.
