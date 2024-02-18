Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 47.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,269,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,648 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $41,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 293.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1,144.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $37.85 on Friday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.43 and a 1 year high of $48.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.14. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 22.00% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $791.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is presently 13.69%.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Harley-Davidson from $29.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.13.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

