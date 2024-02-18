Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $40,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LCII. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on LCI Industries from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet downgraded LCI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.20.

LCII stock opened at $122.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.38. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $137.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.11.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $837.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $835.99 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

