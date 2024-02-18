Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 331,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,049 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Herc were worth $39,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 83,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Herc by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,615,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Herc by 9.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,451,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Herc by 4.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Herc Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $147.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.29. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.97 and a 12-month high of $156.59.

Herc Increases Dividend

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $858.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s payout ratio is currently 20.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HRI. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

