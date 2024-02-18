Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 52.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 965,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331,041 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $39,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RUSHA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 39,377 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,659,000 after purchasing an additional 283,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rush Enterprises

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rush Enterprises news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total value of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $543,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,596,378 shares of company stock worth $69,337,644. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of RUSHA opened at $46.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.33. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 18.47%. Rush Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on RUSHA. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st.

About Rush Enterprises

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

Further Reading

