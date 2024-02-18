Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,603,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,286 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $40,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,468,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,068,000 after buying an additional 222,726 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 210,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after buying an additional 79,247 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 120,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 83,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on LXP shares. StockNews.com raised shares of LXP Industrial Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of LXP opened at $8.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its 200-day moving average is $9.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.11. LXP Industrial Trust has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $11.38.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.13). LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $83.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

