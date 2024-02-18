Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,026 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $41,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 5.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

FELE stock opened at $100.28 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.50.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $472.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on FELE shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

