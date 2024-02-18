Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,020,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 243,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $41,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COLB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 1st quarter worth approximately $484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 232,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ COLB opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.73. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $31.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.78.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $519.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.94 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.78%. Columbia Banking System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.27%.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Banking System

In other Columbia Banking System news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton bought 2,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at $462,018.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Whitehead Seaton purchased 2,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $49,618.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 25,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,018.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron James Deer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $38,640.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 36,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,942. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,133 shares of company stock worth $719,737. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. It also provides home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; and agricultural loans, asset-based loans, builder and other commercial real estate loans, and loans guaranteed by the SBA, as well as offer a suite of business edge loans designed for small businesses to expand, purchase equipment, or in need of working capital.

