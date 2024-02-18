Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 23.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,159,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662,910 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Toast were worth $40,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOST. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,647,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of Toast by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 4,076,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,998,000 after purchasing an additional 551,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Toast by 4,389.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 562,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,532,000 after purchasing an additional 549,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Toast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $75,548.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $886,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,320 shares in the company, valued at $1,610,342.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808. Corporate insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toast from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut Toast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Toast from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TOST

Toast Trading Up 16.8 %

TOST opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.96 and a beta of 1.65. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.