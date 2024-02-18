Citigroup Raises Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Price Target to $134.00

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $117.00 to $134.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.05% from the company’s current price.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.80.

Get Entegris alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENTG

Entegris Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ENTG opened at $136.81 on Friday. Entegris has a 1-year low of $69.37 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The business had revenue of $812.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $267,847.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Entegris

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commerce Bank grew its position in Entegris by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Entegris by 3.4% in the second quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

About Entegris

(Get Free Report)

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.