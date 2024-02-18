CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 2,010.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMS opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.38. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $63.76.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.89% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.78%.

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

