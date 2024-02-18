Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Sold by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,005 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 12.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Up 1.4 %

SBS stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.33.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

