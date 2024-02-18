CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lessened its stake in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in CONMED were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,948,000 after acquiring an additional 6,356 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,855,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 191,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,978,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Stanley W. Peters III sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $252,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,925.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

CNMD opened at $81.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.39. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $80.01 and a 1-year high of $138.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $136.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.43.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

