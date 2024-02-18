CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Shares Acquired by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Free Report) by 30.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CSW Industrials were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CSW Industrials by 62.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 2nd quarter valued at $843,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CSW Industrials during the 3rd quarter valued at $735,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in CSW Industrials by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 58,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Stock Performance

Shares of CSWI opened at $232.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. CSW Industrials, Inc. has a one year low of $130.06 and a one year high of $233.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.76.

CSW Industrials Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 1,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.79, for a total value of $202,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,544,471.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

