DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 132,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,388 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 166.0% in the second quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 6,699,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,665,000 after buying an additional 4,181,147 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 45.0% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,909,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766,782 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 133.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,720,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,550,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 92.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,072,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,524 shares during the period.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DRH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Down 1.2 %

DRH stock opened at $9.19 on Friday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $9.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49.

DiamondRock Hospitality Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.