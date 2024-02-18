DraftKings’ (DKNG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DKNG. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on DraftKings from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.64.

Get DraftKings alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DKNG

DraftKings Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $44.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings has a 12 month low of $17.02 and a 12 month high of $45.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $33.43. The company has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DraftKings will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $4,747,821.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 123,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $4,747,821.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 823,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,617,153.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,291,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,656,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock worth $132,291,151. Insiders own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DraftKings

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,263,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,752 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DraftKings in the second quarter worth approximately $215,687,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,153,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,493,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,543,000 after acquiring an additional 531,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $192,140,000. Institutional investors own 32.84% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.