DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at BMO Capital Markets

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of DraftKings from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DraftKings from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DraftKings from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Moffett Nathanson raised DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

DraftKings Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $44.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. DraftKings has a 1-year low of $17.02 and a 1-year high of $45.62.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 84.80%. The company’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DraftKings will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DraftKings

In other news, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $28,702,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $7,654,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,476,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,055,566.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total value of $28,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,654.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,390,485 shares of company stock valued at $132,291,151 in the last 90 days. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter worth about $387,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 49.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of DraftKings by 26.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

