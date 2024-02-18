Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) CEO Sells $152,632.80 in Stock

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) CEO Benjamin Gliklich sold 6,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $152,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 726,399 shares in the company, valued at $16,852,456.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Benjamin Gliklich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 13th, Benjamin Gliklich sold 61,667 shares of Element Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $1,430,674.40.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $17.08 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ESI has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.60.

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

