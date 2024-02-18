Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 120,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,692 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 85.6% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 47.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 8,131.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Element Solutions by 32.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Element Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of ESI stock opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.31. Element Solutions Inc has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $24.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESI. UBS Group increased their price objective on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet cut Element Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Element Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,394,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Element Solutions news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 1,169 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $27,120.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,297 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 1,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $32,712.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,203 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,110 over the last ninety days. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Element Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.