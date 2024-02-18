Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Increased to $950.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $805.00 to $950.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.47% from the stock’s previous close.

LLY has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $655.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $782.06 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $794.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $636.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $591.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $742.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 50.78%. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eli Lilly and Company

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

