Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entegris by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 48,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Entegris by 1.2% during the third quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Entegris by 13.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Entegris by 0.8% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Entegris from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Entegris from $117.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entegris has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.80.

In other news, SVP Joseph Colella sold 2,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $267,847.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,470.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $136.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 114.97 and a beta of 1.30. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.37 and a 12 month high of $140.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $812.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in four segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); The Advanced Planarization Solutions (APS); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

