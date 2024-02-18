EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,085 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.1% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 2.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 12,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 85,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in EPR Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Insider Transactions at EPR Properties

In other news, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa G. Trimberger sold 5,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $275,231.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock valued at $469,682. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.18 on Friday. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $33.92 and a 12-month high of $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.35.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 170.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EPR shares. JMP Securities cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPR Properties

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.