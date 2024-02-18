ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Holdings Lowered by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESE. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 25.6% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 917 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,964 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 1.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,578 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $104.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.50 and a fifty-two week high of $118.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.60.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $218.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.44 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 8.89%.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

