Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) EVP Sells $59,279.95 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) EVP Sarah Condella sold 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,279.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,139.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sarah Condella also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, December 14th, Sarah Condella sold 2,000 shares of Exact Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00.

Exact Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

EXAS opened at $60.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.37 and a 12 month high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXAS shares. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Monday, January 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXAS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 459.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.