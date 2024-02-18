Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $59,341.38 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Jacob A. Orville sold 966 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $59,341.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,987.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Exact Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %
EXAS opened at $60.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.85. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $58.37 and a 1-year high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after purchasing an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 143.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
