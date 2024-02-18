Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $6.99 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,612 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 7.2% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 111,157 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 5.3% during the third quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.5% during the third quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,097 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $197.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.95.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.12 and a fifty-two week high of $175.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.58.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

