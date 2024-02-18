Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.83

Shares of Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.83 and last traded at $42.59, with a volume of 39818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.36.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Experian from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on EXPGY
Experian Trading Up 0.5 %
Experian Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.1675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th.
About Experian
Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.
