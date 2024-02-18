Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Free Report) by 1,121.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 340,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,678 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,830,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,531,000 after acquiring an additional 8,894,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,978,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,018,000 after acquiring an additional 502,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,814,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $175,133,000 after purchasing an additional 57,040 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,983,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $123,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,559,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,640 shares in the last quarter.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fate Therapeutics news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $30,712.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,236.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 10,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total transaction of $47,519.38. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 142,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,117.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,413 shares of company stock valued at $199,732. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FATE opened at $7.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.16. The company has a market cap of $745.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.65. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $7.74.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FATE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.40 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-targeted NK and T-cell product candidates include FT576 to treat multiple myeloma and FT522, to treat lymphoma and autoimmune disorders; and CAR T-cell programs include FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, and FT825 to treat solid tumors.

