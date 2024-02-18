First County Bank CT Has $4 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

First County Bank CT raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.1% of First County Bank CT’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. First County Bank CT’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 54.3% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $169.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.83 and its 200-day moving average is $143.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $175.39.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 5,998,849 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.97, for a total transaction of $1,019,624,364.53. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 952,258,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,855,415,148.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,931,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.95.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

