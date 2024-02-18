First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,106 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,256 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

FFIN stock opened at $31.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.82. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $38.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.00.

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 31.28%. The company had revenue of $119.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens upped their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company offers checking, savings and time deposits, automated teller machines, drive-in, and night deposit services; safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transfer, and performing other customary commercial banking services; securities brokerage services; and trust and wealth management services, including wealth management, estates administration, oil and gas management, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts.

