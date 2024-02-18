First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF worth $25,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 71,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 44,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period.

Shares of AIRR stock opened at $60.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.86 million, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.44. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $61.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

