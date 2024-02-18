First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Stock Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $25,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW stock opened at $96.73 on Friday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $77.11 and a 52-week high of $97.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.47 and a 200-day moving average of $88.09.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

