FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 23,953 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE opened at $37.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $32.18 and a 12 month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 90.61%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

