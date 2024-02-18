Fort Point Capital Partners LLC Purchases 104 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at $16,688,000. Markel Corp raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays cut their target price on Alphabet from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $174.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.65.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $140.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.18. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total transaction of $119,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.73, for a total value of $119,784.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,072,665.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 137,774 shares of company stock valued at $19,547,001. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

