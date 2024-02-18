Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Holdings Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $2,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Garmin in the fourth quarter worth $144,641,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 108.1% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,868,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $188,573,000 after acquiring an additional 970,527 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after acquiring an additional 652,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,562,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,622,990,000 after acquiring an additional 527,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Garmin by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

GRMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

NYSE GRMN opened at $122.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $93.22 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $137,849.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,365 shares in the company, valued at $16,411,649.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; fitness and cycling accessories.

