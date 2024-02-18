Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,979 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,599 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,024,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,197,000 after purchasing an additional 239,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 172,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,905,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Glacier Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Glacier Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.40.

GBCI opened at $37.63 on Friday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $26.77 and a one year high of $47.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 19.63%. The firm had revenue of $197.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

