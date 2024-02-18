Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,450 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 54.3% in the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 267 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,129. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,093,102 shares of company stock worth $4,134,931,010 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $169.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 58.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $175.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 5.29%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

