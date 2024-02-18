Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Stake Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Down 2.6 %

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $36.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Grocery Outlet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total transaction of $57,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,384. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.