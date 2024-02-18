Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 11.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,049 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Herc by 3.7% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 44,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Herc by 1.9% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 83,082 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,882,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Herc by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,615,000 after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Herc by 9.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,646 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,451,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the period. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered Herc from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $156.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $145.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.71. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.29.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The transportation company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.06 million. Herc had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Herc Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is an increase from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is 20.91%.

Herc Company Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Featured Articles

