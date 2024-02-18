Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Bought by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 903,240 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,788 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $26,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 179,205.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,151,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 3,258.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 833,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after buying an additional 808,511 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 176.9% in the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,139,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,968,000 after buying an additional 728,209 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after buying an additional 659,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hess Midstream by 6,949.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 526,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,435,000 after buying an additional 518,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hess Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of HESM stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Hess Midstream LP has a 12 month low of $25.63 and a 12 month high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.88.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.86 million. Hess Midstream had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 26.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a $0.6343 dividend. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 121.53%.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

