Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Insider Sells $62,294.40 in Stock

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.94. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 48.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Hexcel during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hexcel by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HXL shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.23.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

Featured Stories

