Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,965 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $4,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HXL. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in Hexcel by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Hexcel by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 36,827 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Hexcel Stock Down 0.6 %

HXL stock opened at $73.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.22. Hexcel Co. has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Hexcel

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,074.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,375 shares in the company, valued at $243,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hexcel Profile

(Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HXL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.