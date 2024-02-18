HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 42,637 Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 266,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,637 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Toast by 115.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 13,364 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,427,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Toast during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,356,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC grew its position in Toast by 672.4% during the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 133,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after acquiring an additional 116,116 shares during the last quarter. 60.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TOST. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Toast from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Insider Transactions at Toast

In other news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Toast news, insider James Michael Matlock sold 4,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $75,548.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total value of $49,926.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,112,195.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 707,513 shares of company stock valued at $12,292,808 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Toast Stock Up 16.8 %

TOST opened at $22.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.28. Toast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.77 and a 1 year high of $27.00.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.19% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. Toast’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Toast, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toast Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.

