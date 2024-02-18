HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.91 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 209.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,901 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 54,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 29.4% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 17.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 40,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 150.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 26,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 15,853 shares during the period. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 12,366 shares during the period.

Shares of IEUR opened at $54.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.03. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $47.10 and a twelve month high of $55.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

