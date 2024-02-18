HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.92 Million Stock Position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 646.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,866,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,091,000 after buying an additional 3,347,972 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,119,000 after buying an additional 746,216 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,733,000 after buying an additional 699,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Qorvo by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,990,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,997,000 after buying an additional 686,046 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on QRVO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Qorvo from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qorvo news, Director Walden C. Rhines acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,961 shares of company stock worth $1,419,312. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Qorvo Price Performance

Shares of QRVO stock opened at $112.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $80.62 and a one year high of $114.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55.

Qorvo Profile

(Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.